|
|
Dr. Judith Vargas, Ed.D; a lifelong resident of Aurora passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. Judy battled type 1 diabetes for 30 years before receiving a kidney and pancreas transplant in 1996. For the last 23 years she never took for granted the gift of life that she received. In 2013 her transplanted kidney failed and her brother Terry Vargas gifted her one of his kidneys. Judy was a lifelong learner, her love of education led to her career in higher education.
Judy was a great communicator and could say hi to a total stranger and before long would hear their entire life story and problems. Even though small in stature Judy was fierce in spirit and would not back down from what she felt was right. Judy loved life and every day tried to live it to the fullest. She loved gardening, decorating her home and exercising. Even though she was in pain most every day of her adult life she loved to quote Maya Angelou who said "just because you are in pain doesn't mean you have to be a pain.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Aurora and attended East Aurora HS for two years and then attended the Sisters of St joseph Convent in Concordia Kansas for the final two years of High School. She earned an Associate Degree from Waubonsee Community College and continued her education at Northern Illinois University completing her BA, Masters and Doctorate Degrees.
Judy Worked at Copley Hospital Public relations, Waubonsee Community College, Aurora University, Oakton Community College, and Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. She was a certified Addictions Counselor and worked at the Care Unit of Copley Hospital as well as maintained a private practice providing general counseling services.
She is survived by her husband, James Bondi; eight siblings, Fernando (Fred) Vargas, Dolores (Roger) Haith, Molly (George) Barnes, Peggy Vargas, Nancy (James) Coddington, Jesse Vargas, Terrance (Mindi) Vargas, Elizabeth Vargas; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores "Lola" (John) Bell; her father, Saul Vargas; three siblings in infancy, Lester, Timothy and Jessie; and her precious dogs (four legged children) Trixie, Spike, Lola, Teddy and Lucky.
Her family wishes to acknowledge the extraordinary care she received from the entire medical team at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Transplant Unit. Their medical expertise and care was only surpassed by their compassion and love they showed her for the past 23 years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, Pastor Fred Krauss will officiate. Interment will be private.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Judy's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, 448 Science Drive Suite 250, Madison, WI 53711.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020