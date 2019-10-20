Home

Judy F. Virgo


1945 - 2019
Judy F. Virgo Obituary
Judy F. Virgo, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Symphony of Tillers in Oswego. She was born May 3, 1945 in Mexico City, Mexico, daughter of Othon Sr. and Sofia (Juarez Mesa) Garai. Judy was employed as a Punch Press Operator for over 25 years at Ecko-Glacko. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by Stepson, Louis, daughter, Debbie (Mike) Brown and 3 grandchildren, Logan, Madison and Isabella. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Gerald, 2 sisters, Estella and Yolanda and 2 brothers, Joel and Othon Jr. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Mass Tuesday October 22, 2019 , 1pm, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org appreciated. For directions and guestbook visit
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019
