Judy I. Porter, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Judy was born on September 16, 1945 in Aurora, IL to William and Nellie Bauer.
She married her High School sweetheart, Dwayne H. Porter and had three children, Dwayne Lee, Laurie and Michelle.
Judy lived her entire life with a strong faith. She believed in the power of the Lord and led a prayer group that allowed her to keep in touch with friends and family and share her spirituality with others.
She was very devoted to her family and spent every minute she could with her grandchildren. She will be missed by so many.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Laurie Tirio and Michelle Davidson; her grandchildren, Nicolas, Natalie and Sam Tirio, Kyra and Reilly Davidson and Aubrey Zabel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne and her son, Dwayne Lee.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.