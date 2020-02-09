|
|
Julia Bere Vanjoske, 96, of Supply, North Carolina, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 peacefully at her home.
She was born on June 14th, 1923 in Aurora to Sigmond and Elizabeth Bere. Julia was heavily involved in the Second Presbyterian Church in Aurora as Elder and Secretary. She worked for Copley Memorial Hospital, Aurora Metal and Merchants National Bank before she retired. She was very involved in the PTA in the East Aurora School District. She loved her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, traveling to watch them play sports, perform in concerts and other school events.
Survivors include her three sons, James (Jodene) Vanjoske of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Jeffrey (Sally) Vanjoske of Supply, North Carolina and John (Lisa) Vanjoske of Bethesda, Maryland; six grandchildren: Christopher, Aaron and Alex Vanjoske of Minnesota, Megan and Rachel Vanjoske of Bethesda, Maryland and Amanda Holder of Shallotte, North Carolina as well as 9 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Irene Bere of Lakeview, Arkansas and Bette Gebhart of Downers Grove.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and granddaughter, Angela Beecher.
A graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park on Monday, February 17th, at 11:00 am. Rev. Ken Gibbs will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations to , or Hospice would be appreciated. For further information, please call 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020