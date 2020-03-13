|
Julia Torres, 86, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. She was born in Lares, Puerto Rico on January 6, 1934, daughter of Antonio and Laura (Luciano) Torres. She enjoyed cooking, attending Church but most of all spending time with family and friends, especially her 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 11 great- great grandchildren. Julia is survived by 4 sons, Arcenio (Ana), Rafael (Maria), Jesus (Carla), Eligio (Janet), 1 sister, Odocia and 1 brother Juan. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, Luis Felipe, 3 brothers, Santos (the late Amelia), Antonio, Roberto, and 1 sister, Josephina (the late Antonio) Ramos. Family will be receiving guests Friday March 13, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral mass will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 771 Fulton, Aurora, IL. Burial will take place at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 13, 2020