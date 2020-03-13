Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
771 Fulton
Aurora, IL
View Map

Julia Torres


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Torres Obituary
Julia Torres, 86, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. She was born in Lares, Puerto Rico on January 6, 1934, daughter of Antonio and Laura (Luciano) Torres. She enjoyed cooking, attending Church but most of all spending time with family and friends, especially her 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 11 great- great grandchildren. Julia is survived by 4 sons, Arcenio (Ana), Rafael (Maria), Jesus (Carla), Eligio (Janet), 1 sister, Odocia and 1 brother Juan. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, Luis Felipe, 3 brothers, Santos (the late Amelia), Antonio, Roberto, and 1 sister, Josephina (the late Antonio) Ramos. Family will be receiving guests Friday March 13, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral mass will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 771 Fulton, Aurora, IL. Burial will take place at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -