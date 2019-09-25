|
Julie A. Alsip, 61 of Marseilles, formerly of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday September 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Aurora February 14, 1958, daughter of Jack and Sandra (Bolf) York. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, music, but most of all spending time with friends and family. Julie is survived by her husband, Gary, 1 son, Shane, 1 daughter, Kelly, her mother Sandra, 3 grandchildren, Austin, Aubry and Noah. 2 brothers, Jack, John and 1 sister, Vickie and her faithful cat, Tootsie. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Julie is preceded in death by her father, Jack and a nephew, Christerfer. And a special thanks to her nurse Amy for her love and care that was given. Family will be receiving guests Thursday September 26, 2019 from 3pm to time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL 60538. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 25, 2019