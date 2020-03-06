|
|
Julie A. Riffell, age 64 of Waterman, IL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home in Waterman, IL. She was born on May 19, 1955 in Aurora, IL. She was the daughter of James and Annette (Lawrence) Forbes.
Julie was united in marriage on April 13, 1974 to Daniel J. Riffell and they have been happily married for 45 years. Julie enjoyed spending time and traveling with her family. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid dog lover. Julie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was full of love, life, and laughter. She was considered a mom to many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Riffell of Waterman, IL; her children, Daniel, Brandon, Tiffany, and Stephanie along with their spouses; her grandchildren, Dylan, Jackson, Sydney, and Jonathan Lucas; her siblings, Mark, Tallie and Scott; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annette Forbes; her daughter, Nicole Louise Riffell; and her siblings, Dodie, James "Gus", Raymond, Michael, Stormmie, and Stacey.
A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 East Garfield Street, Waterman, IL with Pastor Craig Miller, officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Waterman, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 264-3362.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2020