Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Julie A. Rome


1966 - 2019
Julie A. Rome Obituary
Julie A. Rome, age 53, of Montgomery, IL passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Elmhurst, IL. She was born on October 28, 1966 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Ruth Ann (Nauer) Kuhn.

Julie was united in marriage on May 18, 1996 to Michael M. Rome and they spent the next 23 years happily together. She was employed as an Inventory Analyst for several years by Meijer Retail Stores. Julie was a loving wife, mother, and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Rome of Montgomery, IL; her three children, Ciaran, Hunter, and Konner Rome all of Montgomery, IL; and her brother, Ralph (Holly) Kuhn of Carol Stream, IL.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ruth Ann Kuhn; and her brother, David Kuhn.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560. Interment will be private.

Friends and family may visit from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory,

www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019
