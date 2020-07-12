1/1
June Caroline (Mireley) Daw
June 28,1928-May 1, 2020

June C. Daw passed on May 1 in Naples, Florida.

June attended Greenman Grade School, graduated from West Aurora High School in 1946, then attended Western Illinois University where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha. June worked for Northern Illinois Gas for 40 years. June and Alan spent their retirement years in Batavia, IL and Naples, Florida.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn C. & Elnora E. (Wixom) Mireley; her husband Alan J. Daw; her twin sister Jean Edith Morgan; and most recently her brother-in-law, Kenneth "Prex" Morgan. She is survived by her nephew, Jerry Morgan; niece, Janet (Don Lindsey) Carson; great nephew, Curt Morgan; great niece, Kristine Morgan; Alan's children, Alison (Gary) Johnson and Bradford (Patty) Daw; 4 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren 2 great-greats; several more nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law Dr. Joseph L. (Joan) Daw and an array of friends.

If you wish to celebrate June's life with a gift, she chose the Batavia Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave, Batavia, IL, 60510.


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
