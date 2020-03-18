|
|
June Elizabeth Nolan Reilly, age 91, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on March 12, 2020 at Hillside Rehabilitation Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born June 28, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (nee Reighton) Nolan.
June grew up in Queens, New York and graduated from Queens College in 1948 with a degree in Economics. While raising her children in Morristown, NJ, she earned an ESL teaching certificate. She taught at the International Institute of St. Louis for several years. Prior to her retirement in 1995, June taught at Maryville University in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald Reilly; children James (Nancy) Reilly of Rockaway Township, NJ, Diane (Russ) Gillette of Montgomery, IL, and John (Mona) Reilly of Somerset, NJ; and grandchildren Reilly Gillette, Grace Gillette, Luke Reilly, and Nina Reilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, John Nolan.
She was an incredible wife, loving mother and grandmother, and wonderful role model. Her family and friends were privileged to have loved her.
A visitation will take place on Friday, March 20th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will be at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. A donation in lieu of flowers may be made to .
