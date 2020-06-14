June Marie Westbrook (nee Scheppele), 87, of Somonauk, IL, was called home to be with her Savior on June 11, 2020.
June was born on June 23, 1932 in Iowa. She fondly remembered her family having flower gardens with roses and dahlias. She and her family moved to Somonauk for her dad's work at James Knights. She worked at R&D Trucking for many years as a secretary. June loved music and took music classes at Aurora University and NIU. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Somonauk and at Plano Bible Church which is now Village Bible Church. She played organ and piano at both churches. She taught piano lessons in her home to many students including her own children and grandchildren. She also played flute in the Sandwich Community band for concerts and parades. June loved to sew, knit, make teddy bears, porcelain dolls and their clothes. She received many ribbons at the Sandwich Fair for her beautiful work.
June met her future husband at Somonauk grade school. In high school, she was a cheerleader and Dave played basketball. They started dating shortly after high school and were married on Feb. 21, 1952. They celebrated 66 years of marriage and raised three children. Family vacations included travels to Iowa to visit June's relatives and family camping trips to Lena, IL, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado. Her daughter Janice remembers playing the license plate game on their travels. During the Christmas season, Dana fondly remembers taking his mom shopping and then after a long day of shopping going out to eat.
June adored seeing and visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Vacation Bible School and watching softball and volleyball games. She also loved watching her great grandkids hunt for Easter eggs, go with them to church and watch them play and run around. Her son Jeff enjoyed taking his Mom out for supper and were often joined by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents Walter and Veva Scheppele; stepmom Miriam; great grandchild Brynn Kiefer; brothers Dick and Wayne, brothers-in-law Charles, Dick, and Bill; and sisters-in-law Norma, Kathleen and Margaret (Bill) Hedreen.
Surviving are her children Jeff (Kathy) of Shabbona, Janice of Rochelle, Dana (Reba) of Kenton, Tennessee; grandchildren Jeremy Westbrook, Jennifer (Jared) Yaggie, Kristen (Jacob) Mathre, Jake Kiefer, Alex Kiefer, Christina (Jim) Widman, and Ashley Newlun; honorary grandson Zachary Williams; great-grandchildren, Payton and Joanna Yaggie; Autumn, Adaline and Faith Mathre, and Hailey and Maci Newlun. Also surviving are stepsister Renee (Art) Killey; sisters-in-law Betty and Cindy Westbrook and Ada Scheppele; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: Friends may visit on June 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home, Somonauk.
Funeral: Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m., at Village Bible Church - Plano campus, with Pastor Steve Lombardo, officiating. Burial will be at Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Open Door or Fox Valley Older Adults Services. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ P O Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 (815) 498-2363
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 14, 2020.