June Peterson Staudenbaur
June Peterson Staudenbaur, 96, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in Batavia. She was born February 9, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of Rudolph and Frances Gellner. She married Elmer "Pete" Peterson. He preceded her in death. She married Joseph Staudenbaur in 1979.

June graduated from Waubonsee Community College and worked as a nurse for many years. June was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. June loved having get-togethers for her friends and family.

She is survived by her stepchildren Joseph (Roz) Staudenbaur, Tracy (Jon) Gunderson and Kurt (Faith) Staudenbaur and 12 grandchildren Andrea Morris, Jeffrey Peterson, Jacquelyn (Matt) Lee, Alison Staudenbaur, Palmer (Anna) Gunderson, Kathryn Gunderson, Rachel Staudenbaur, Roshan Staudenbaur, Roger Staudenbaur, Renee Staudenbaur, Wendy (Tim) Watson and Michelle (Steven) Ison and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, James "Jim" Peterson.

A private mass will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 23, 2020.
