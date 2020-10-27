Robin Paulson, of North Aurora died Saturday, October 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 16, 1940 in Geneva, IL the daughter Robert and Maxine (Vogel) Bartholomew. She was united in marriage to William D. Paulson February 13, 1970 at Union Congregational Church in North Aurora. Robin was born and raised in Geneva and a graduate of Geneva High School class of 1958. Following graduation, she worked at DuKane in St. Charles. She was later employed by Par Gas in Batavia; it was there she met William Paulson and later was married. For the next 25 years she worked as a bookkeeper for her mother Maxine Bartholomew and Mary Ann Carlson the owners of the Geneva Children's Shop. She was a member of Living Hope Church formerly Union Congregational Church in North Aurora. She is survived by her three children, Kathryn (Gary) Stover, Charlie (Julie) Paulson, Melody (Jeff) Sexton; six grandchildren, Aimee (Matt) Lewis, William (Rachel) Stover, Brett (Rachael) Paulson, Jacqui (Josh) Soloff and Ture (Brittany) Paulson and Jeffrey (Amanda) Sexton; five great-grandchildren Dylan, Aaron and Paige Lewis, Alexzis, Kloey, and Jason Stover, Anthony Warren, Austen and Juliana Soloff, Odin and Axel Paulson, Addison, Braylan and Reagan Sexton; her godson Joseph Bartholomew. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Donald Paulson, and a brother Charles Bartholomew. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Living Hope Church 405 West State Street North Aurora, IL. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Living Hope Church 405 West State Street North Aurora, IL. Interment will follow in River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia. Memorial contributions may be directed to Robin's family, where a contribution to a charity will be selected. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com