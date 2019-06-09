Home

Karen A. Braden, 49, of Aurora, passed away June 6, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley, Surrounded by her family after an 8 year battle with MS. She was born March 13, 1970, daughter of Ronald and Shirley (Fichtel) Braden. Karen was employed as a Claims Adjuster for Farmers Insurance for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Sonny, 1 son, Matthew, 1 daughter, Alison, 1 sister, Ginny (Jerry) Murphy and her father Ronald Nilges. She is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley. Funeral mass will be Thursday June 13, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High St., in Aurora. Burial will take place at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 9, 2019
