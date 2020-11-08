Karen A. Gebhardt, 72, of Batavia, Il. passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. Karen was born on January 27, 1948 in Batavia, IL., the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Nee. Warrender) Miller. Karen is survived by her loving companion of 30 years; John Shumway Jr., her two children; Michelle (TC) Lambert and Terrence (Tammy) Gebhardt, her six grandchildren; Andrew, Lauren, Kalyn, Nathan, Erika, and Kyle, her great grandson; Elliot, and her brother Raymond Miller Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Capt. George Gebhardt USMC. A private
graveside service will be held at a later date. Moss Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, for additional information please call (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
