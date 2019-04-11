|
|
Karen A. Moore was born September 1, 1953 in Geneva, IL; she passed away, April 7, 2019 in AURORA, ILLINOIS. Visitation will be Friday April 12, 2019 at James Funeral Chapel, 204 Hill Avenue, Aurora, from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at Greater Mt. Olive COGIC, 1039 Bonner Avenue, Aurora, IL with visitation at 10am, funeral follows at 11am. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery, IL. James Funeral Service is serving the family. (630) 851-6503.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 11, 2019