Karen Ann (Petit) Morrison of Midlothian, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Karen was born on November 12, 1949 in Aurora, Illinois to Ruth and William (Bill) Petit. She was a talented musician who played multiple instruments and performed internationally as a flutist. As a 1971 graduate of Marquette University and a Sugar Grove elementary school teacher she thrived in the academic environment. In 1972 she married a young naval officer, Thomas A. Morrison, and set out on a life of adventure as a 'Navy Wife.' Together they raised three children and made many lasting friendships while stationed on both coasts and in Hawaii. Karen was artistically creative in most every endeavor and an expert custom picture framer. As proprietor of 'The Distinctive Edge', established 1993 in Springfield, Virginia, she framed countless works of art still on display today. Karen wrapped her family and friends with graciousness and love. She had a beautiful, generous spirit that made everyone she met feel welcomed. She was a model of gentle courage and inspirational style and elegance. Karen faced her yearlong cancer journey as she had her life - with resolve and quiet strength. She departed this world peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. Karen is preceded in death by her son James Thomas Morrison, mother Ruth (Streit) Petit, and father William Petit. Left to cherish her memory are her husband RDML Thomas Morrison JAGC USN (ret.), daughter Kelly Morrison Pop and her husband Maximilian Pop, son Douglas Morrison and his wife Emily Morrison, and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Morrison and Wesley Morrison. She is also survived by her brother Paul Petit and many other friends and extended family who love her dearly. A memorial mass will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220. Reception to follow. The family has designated The Sarah Cannon Fund at , Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Foundation, Capital Caring Hospice and AAMDS International Foundation for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be made at https://www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019