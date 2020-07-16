Karen J. Carlson, 59, of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on July 6, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1960 in Moline, IL the daughter of Virgil and Patricia (O'Neil) York. Karen was an adventurous soul, always willing to take risks and lived life to the absolute fullest. She had a passion for traveling, never willing to miss a great opportunity to spend time with her family and friends. She was a very well-respected business woman in the Chicagoland area. Through out the years, she was the Owner-Operator of Batavia Can Co., U.S. Can Disposal, Nation One Street Sweeping and Area Restroom Solutions. Each and every person she employed & did business with became a part of her family. Above all, she was a loving mother, and grandmother who loved her grandsons more than anything in this world. She will be deeply missed, but her bright spirit and unbelievable stories will live on in each of the many lives she touched.
She is survived by her adoring daughter; Mary (Ray Emmick) Carlson; loving grandsons, Ryan and Ethan Emmick; siblings, Bruce (Christine) York, Barry (Holly) York, Bernard (Lilia) York, Kristine (Harold) Long, and Kolleen (Lucio) Rojas. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Carlson; son, Ryan Carlson; brother Brian York; sister Katherine DeSmet; infant sister Mary York. Her Best Friend David Liston and a very Special nephew Daniel Liedtke.
A Celebration of life is being planned in Karen's honor for a later date due to the current restriction. She will be buried in San Marco Cemetery, Marco Island FL. next to her sister.
