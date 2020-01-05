|
Karen Sue (Schlapp) Cooper, age 64, of Aurora, IL died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 18, 1955 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Allen E and Catherine Mary nee Arnold Schlapp.
Karen was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Oswego, IL. She had been employed as an accounts receivable clerk with Source Interlink.
She is survived by her husband Jacky Cooper, her children Michelle (Tom) Beverley of Montgomery, IL, Katie Shores of Plano, IL, Richard (Allison) Ricketts of Aurora, IL; grandchildren Ashley, Christopher and Dalton Glover, Austin Ricketts, Emma Shores, Cassandra Pope, Isaac Fortner, Jeremiah Gaytan and Tessa Ricketts; great grandchild Aubree Arado; sister Robin Tackett of FL; brothers James Green of FL, Randy Green of Naperville, IL, Tim Green of FL, Ray Green of FL, Kevin Gregory of Paw Paw, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Laura Metz.
Visitation will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor David Hemphill, at 2:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Cooper Family PO Box 665 Oswego, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020