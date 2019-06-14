

Karen Zimmerman, 49, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving and faithful family.

Karen was the light in every room she entered, as she was notorious for her great humor, sweet laughter, and incredible dance moves. Karen was happiest when spending time with family and friends and going to concerts with her best friend, Shannon. She was also a loyal employee of Presence Fox Knoll in Aurora for over 25 years.

She is survived by her loving father, William Zimmerman; sisters, Grace Zimmerman and Jeana (Nathan) Parry; brother, William Zimmerman, Jr; nieces, Taylor (Andrew) Kern, and Kristine (Adan) Villafan; and nephew, Andrew Parry. She is also survived by her uncle, William Taylor; aunts, Ann Mahony and Kathleen (Jerry) Butler; numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and her special friend, Buddy.

She is preceded in death by her adoring mother, Marilynne Taylor, Aunt Judith Taylor, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019, 11:00am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 218 East Benton Street, Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary