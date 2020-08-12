Katherine "Kay" L. Grosso, 88, of Evansville, previously of Aurora, IL, passed away and entered her heavenly home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born December 27, 1931 in Chicago, IL, to the late John and Mollie (Giuzio) Airoldi.
She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, animated story-telling, and unique sayings, while enlightening all of those around her!
Kay is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard B. Grosso; children, Richard B. Grosso, Jr; Mary Kay Kneppe (Delbert); Michael J. Grosso (Karin); and Kathryn Finnell (Jeffrey); 9 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Reneé Marie Grosso.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. A committal service will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., #6072, Alsip, IL 60803.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 and the American Cancer Society
, 318 Main Street, Suite 219, Evansville, IN 47708.
