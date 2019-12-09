Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine L. "Kathy" Leonard


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine L. "Kathy" Leonard Obituary
Katherine L. "Kathy" Leonard, 62, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was known for being caring and compassionate. She was everyone's second mother or grandmother. She had a great fondness for NASCAR, but loved her Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks.

Kathy was well known in the city of Aurora, as she worked for the city for the last 25 years. She was not only dedicated to the growth and well-being of the entire Aurora community, she took charge of the office and made sure it ran at peak efficiency while taking a personal interest in the contentment of her fellow employees in a manner that will be missed by them and the entire city.

Survivors include her mother, Katherine "Kay" of Aurora, IL; daughter, Erica of Aurora, IL; son, Thomas (Yvonne) of Killeen, TX; five grandchildren, Jaydee, Chloe, Payton, Wiley and Annabelle, as well as two sisters Diane and Debra; brother, James and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Please wear your favorite Cubs or Blackhawks gear to honor her.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -