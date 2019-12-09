|
Katherine L. "Kathy" Leonard, 62, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was known for being caring and compassionate. She was everyone's second mother or grandmother. She had a great fondness for NASCAR, but loved her Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks.
Kathy was well known in the city of Aurora, as she worked for the city for the last 25 years. She was not only dedicated to the growth and well-being of the entire Aurora community, she took charge of the office and made sure it ran at peak efficiency while taking a personal interest in the contentment of her fellow employees in a manner that will be missed by them and the entire city.
Survivors include her mother, Katherine "Kay" of Aurora, IL; daughter, Erica of Aurora, IL; son, Thomas (Yvonne) of Killeen, TX; five grandchildren, Jaydee, Chloe, Payton, Wiley and Annabelle, as well as two sisters Diane and Debra; brother, James and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Please wear your favorite Cubs or Blackhawks gear to honor her.
For further information please call 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 9, 2019