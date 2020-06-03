Katherine M. Leonard, 83, of Aurora, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born October 31, 1936 in Joliet, IL, daughter of the late Andrew and Edna Maxwell.
She was a graduate of East Aurora High School and worked as a secretary for Alexander Lumber and Old Second National Bank. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and past PTA President at Dieterich School in Aurora.
Katherine enjoyed crocheting, reading, baking (her famous chocolate chip cookies will be deeply missed), cruising on the Caribbean and watching football and baseball.
She is survived by her children, Diane Leonard, Debra (Jerry) DeBruyne and James Leonard; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Kim (Gene Ann) Maxwell.
Along with her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert and daughter, Katherine.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Edward Hospital for their extreme kindness and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 PM – 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required at the visitation. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the room at one time. A private funeral service at the chapel followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Park will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life at St. Mark's Lutheran Church will be held at a later date for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Dr., Aurora, IL 60506. The service will be livestreamed on Saturday at 10 am. The link is http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5947303
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 3, 2020.