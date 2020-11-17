Kathleen A. Bell, 95, of Aurora, IL passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1925 in County Mayo, Ireland the daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth (Lamb) Dunleavy. In December of 1951 she married William W. Bell. She is survived by her children; William J. (Marianne) Bell, Patti (Danny) McBroom, Mary (Paul) Hill, Brenda (Bob) Augustine, Ann (Craig) Hurst, Linda (Jerry) Carroll and Kathy (Tony) Crumpton; grandchildren, Gared and Megan Bell, Michelle Augustine and Daniel Crumpton; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jaedan Augustine; nephew, Edward (Annie) Egan; sister, Julia Dunleavy and sister-in-law Nancy Raine. She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband and 3 sisters. Due to current restrictions all services will be private. A live stream will be available at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visit www.dieterlememorialhome for live stream service and guestbook.





