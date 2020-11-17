1/
Kathleen A. Bell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. Bell, 95, of Aurora, IL passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1925 in County Mayo, Ireland the daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth (Lamb) Dunleavy. In December of 1951 she married William W. Bell. She is survived by her children; William J. (Marianne) Bell, Patti (Danny) McBroom, Mary (Paul) Hill, Brenda (Bob) Augustine, Ann (Craig) Hurst, Linda (Jerry) Carroll and Kathy (Tony) Crumpton; grandchildren, Gared and Megan Bell, Michelle Augustine and Daniel Crumpton; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jaedan Augustine; nephew, Edward (Annie) Egan; sister, Julia Dunleavy and sister-in-law Nancy Raine. She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband and 3 sisters. Due to current restrictions all services will be private. A live stream will be available at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visit www.dieterlememorialhome for live stream service and guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved