Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Kathleen Bley Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Bley, 72 met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday morning, November 30, 2019. She was born July 11, 1947 in Aurora, IL to Robert and Florence Brauer.

She was a longtime member of Central Bible Church and Chapelstreet Church. She served as the counter manager for Estee Lauder at Carson Pirie Scott in Aurora and Fox Valley Mall and later was a sales clerk at Dooney & Bourke at the outlet mall.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, John K. Bley; children, Callie (Mike) Anderson and Rob (Leah) Bley, and grandson, Carter Bley.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Brauer.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2 PM until time of service 4 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. A private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapelstreet Church, 2300 South Street, Geneva, IL 60134.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019
