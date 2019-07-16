Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen J. Kelly


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen J. Kelly Obituary
Kathleen J. Kelly, 78 of Sandwich, passed away July 14, 2019. She was born April 3, 1941 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Leo and Delores Johnson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, Il 60554. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now