Kathleen J. Kelly, 78 of Sandwich, passed away July 14, 2019. She was born April 3, 1941 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Leo and Delores Johnson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, Il 60554. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 16, 2019