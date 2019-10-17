Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
6700 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Kathleen M. Kral

Kathleen M. Kral, age 91, of Downers Grove. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Elizabeth Kral. Loving sister of the late Virginia Mueller. Devoted aunt of Laura Marconnet, Gregory (JoAnn) Mueller and the late Joseph Mueller. Dear great-aunt of David Marconnet, Patricia and Alex Mueller. Fond cousin of Bill Marley. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19th at Divine Savior Church, 6700 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 17, 2019
