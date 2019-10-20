|
|
Kathleen M. Miller, 75, of Lanark, IL, formerly of Sugar Grove and Aurora, passed away on October 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 22, 1944 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Holy Angels Church, corner of Hardin and Lancaster, Aurora, IL.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com for a complete obituary and/or to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019