It is with great sorrow that the family of Kathleen Cooper announces her passing on October 30, 2020. She leaves behind 4 children, Pamela Cooper-Williams, Rodney Cooper, Dawn Cooper and Amber Harvey. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Clara Crenshaw, and 2 brothers Greg Crenshaw and Jimmy Crenshaw. At this time a private ceremony will be held and at a later date the family will have a Celebration of Life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store