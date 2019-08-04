|
Kathleen Marie Rees, 71, of Montgomery, IL, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Bright Oaks of Aurora. She was born January 14, 1948 in Aurora, IL.
She worked for the city of Aurora in many different administrative and clerical positions, she then went on to work for the Aurora Police Department for many years until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed reading, shopping, gardening and completing jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her sister, Penny (Joe) Clemens; her brother, Ron Rees; her sister-in-law, Christine Rees; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen (Bowers) Rees; her paternal grandparents, George and Betty Rees; her maternal grandparents, Samuel and Jessie Bowers; her brother, Bill Rees.
Kathleen's family wishes to thank the staff of VNA Hospice for the loving care she received.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM Lincoln Memorial Park, 675 US-30, Oswego, IL 60543.
Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 4, 2019