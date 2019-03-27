Kathleen Weber Cowles, 59, of North Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. Born on February 18, 1960, she is the daughter of Linda Weber and the late Dr. Carl Weber. Kathie attended Holy Angels Grade School, Rosary High School and Illinois State University. She spent her entire career at Mindseye Research Group, where she was the Executive Vice President. Kathie's intellect was only surpassed by her quick wit, compassionate heart, and persistent spirit. She enjoyed taking on new creative projects, which resulted in frequenting local craft shows, jewelry shows and flea markets. Her backyard garden and patio offered a respite for many to enjoy. Just as she tended to her garden with care and compassion, she tended to her relationships with her children, family, friends, and co-workers. Kathie was a bright light for many in her community involvement. Kathie is survived by her children Samantha and Lane Cowles and her son-in-law, Steven Hollon; her siblings Karla (Tim) Feltes, Brian (Sherry) Weber, Kimberly (Mic) Greyer, Lynette (Jeff) Van Meter and Ann Marie (Mark) Harris; her nieces and nephews Elizabeth (Trent), Carlye (James), Michele (Timmy), Anna-Kathryn (Kevin), Micaela, Madison, Brennan, and Emilia; and extended family and friends.Kathie was preceded in death by her parents Carl Emil Weber and Patricia Hannon Weber. Donations may be made in her honor to Outreach Community Ministries Christmas Store; Kathie went out of her way to volunteer and give to others during this special time of year. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Glen Ellyn Bible Church 501 Hillside Ave. Glen Ellyn, Il. 60137Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29. 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506 (630)631-5500Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Kathie's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary