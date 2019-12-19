|
Kay F. Watkins, 83, of Oswego passed from the loving hands of her husband Bob to the open arms of Jesus on December 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 15, 1936 in Aurora, IL., the daughter of Frank and Annie Sharp Siegmund.
Kay was a homemaker and loved to take care of her children and grandchildren. She was very talented in the sewing and stained glass arts. She was a member of Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego, IL.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert "Bob" Watkins, son Steven L. (Sharon) Watkins, grandchildren Brian Watkins, Rachael Farnum, Tyler Watkins, Jessica Watkins, Gabriel Vela, Raphael Vela, Juan Vela, great-grandchildren Jacob Watkins, Violet Watkins, Wesley Farnum, Grace Lynn Watkins, Julian Vela, Kayla Vela and daughter-in-laws Rogelis Watkins and Kim Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Robert E. Watkins, Jeffry S. Watkins, sisters Carol Roe, Joyce Foote and Donna Lee Siegmund.
Our thanks to Sherry Lindstrom. R.N. whose skilled nursing and compassionate care and prayers were a source of strength and comfort. Thank you also to Joliet Area Community Hospice for your moment by moment loving care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Additional visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019