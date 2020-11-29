Keith Edward Hayne, 77, of Aurora, IL passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born January 6, 1943 in Glendale, West Virginia, the son of James Edward and Opal Velma (Purl) Hayne. Keith graduated from Sherrard High School and entered Rose Polytechnic Institute in Terre Haute, IN before joining the Air Force. Upon discharge, Keith attended Blackhawk College in Moline, IL where he met and married Lucille Mauch. The two settled in Aurora to raise their daughter, Urana. After 20 years with Midwestern Contractors, Keith returned to school, receiving a BA from Aurora University and a MS in Accounting from NIU. He became a CPA, working for Nickels, Beilman & Co. and later for Aucutts, Inc. Keith had many interests throughout his life, from hunting, skiing, motorcycle riding and golf to music, guitars and photography. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, constantly reading and excelling in everything he did. He is survived by his daughter, Urana (Keith) Wold of Huntley; his grandchildren Brooke Karrin and Ryan Keith; two sisters, Carol (Don) Petersen of Cocoa, Florida, Janet (David) Taylor of Silvis, IL, and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves Lucy Hayne, dear neighbors, the Sanchez family, and his cat, Mo. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jacqueline Ann Hayne. Per his wishes, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will occur once COVID restrictions are lifted. For online guestbook information, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com