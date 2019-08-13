|
|
Kelly Ann Tuntland, 59, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, August 10, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Kelly was born October 7, 1959 in Galesburg, IL to Howard & Shelia (Holt) Summerson. Kelly was a graduate of Newark Community High School, class of 1979. She loved her husband Merle of 36 years, and her 2 children and 4 grand children dearly. Kelly was a homemaker and very active volunteering in her daughters' grade school classes as an arts & crafts instructor (Picture Lady). She studied art at Joliet Junior College, was a member of the Newark Lutheran Church and also worked as the church office secretary for many years. Kelly loved helping out with vacation bible school every year as snack and craft lady. Kelly also loved camping with her family, was an avid seamstress, competing annually in the Sandwich Fair with award winning teddy bears and stuffed animals.Kelly is survived by her husband Merle H. Tuntland, her two daughters Amanda (Phillip) Tarr, Sarah (Marco) Ariza; her four beautiful grandbabies Gillian, River, and Fern Tarr, and Brooke Ariza; her mother Shelia Summerson; her four brothers, Greg Summerson, Bret (Trish) Summerson and Joe (Mavis) Summerson. Kelly also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly. Kelly is preceded in death by her father Howard Summerson and cousin Ricky Summerson. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Gable-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. 102 S. Johnson St. Newark, IL, 60541, phone 815-6955131. Lutheran burial service will be held Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Charles Sampson at the Fox River Cemetery 3605 E. 27th Rd. Sheridan, IL., 60551. If you have a problem of standing, consider bring a lawn chair for your use. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Newark Fire Dept. District, 101 E. Main St. Newark, IL, 60541. For more information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.dunnfamilyfunerlhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 13, 2019