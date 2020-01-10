|
|
Ken Gengler, 76, of Oswego, IL passed away January 7, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 29, 1943, son of Ken and Cheryl (Parks) Gengler. Ken proudly served in The United States Marines during the Vietnam War for 5 years, spending 1 ½ of those years on the Chu Lai air base. He worked for Commonwealth Edison's nuclear plant in Morris Illinois for over 20 years. Ken enjoyed fishing, repairing all kinds of clocks but mostly he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his 3 wonderful dogs; Spike, Rusty and Baby. Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, 2 sons, David, Kurt (Nicola) and 1 daughter, Dayna (Chris) Davis. 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Family will be receiving guests Sunday January 12, 2020, from 11am until time of service at 2pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Norfork Baptist Church, 36 Second St. PO Box 88, Norfork, Arkansas 72658 or Little White School House at greeneroswegoland.org appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 10, 2020