Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Harbin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth B. Harbin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ken Harbin passed away peacefully on Feb 17, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with COPD and kidney disease. He was born to Georgia and Charles Harbin on Sept 14, 1933 in Vienna, Il. His family moved to Aurora when he was a young boy. Our Dad had a huge heart and started helping his mom with his brothers and sisters at a very young age finding odd jobs wherever he could. He met and married Kay Rosson in 1955 and they were married for 60 years. He lost his beautiful bride in 2015.Ken served in the US Army in Germany. Upon his return from the service he went to work at Caterpillar as a Millwright, retiring in 1991. Not one for wasting time he then started a new career at Marshall Fields, retiring there after 15 yrs in customer service. He and Kay raised their 4 girls on a farm in Oswego along with several foster children.He is survived by his daughters, Kenya Orland of Oswego, Karen Harbin of Sandwich, Kam (KK) Ryder of Wickenburg, Az and Kellye (Mark) Demian of Marseilles. His grandsons: Michael Orland, Jon Young and Kris(Branden)Ellsworth and his Great Grandson Peyton Orland. His little sister Linda (Bob) Hartman of Aurora, sister- in- law Sheila (Robert) Jaeger , Austin, TX, sister- in- law Nancy Harbin, Bolingbrook and brother- in- law Carroll Turk, San Angelo, Tx. His furry companion Bella and a plethora of beloved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister's and spouses: Charlene (Cecil) Willis, Pat (Hector) Curet, brothers and spouses: Gary Harbin, Charles(Judy)Harbin and Ira Harbin. Nephews Tommy Harbin, Randy Willis and Michael Hunger.Our father was a humble, hardworking man, smart as a whip, fun loving and very witty. He was the best Dad to us girls and a wonderful Son, Brother, Husband, Uncle, Grandpa and Great Grandpa and friend to all and respected by many. Dad coached his girls softball teams, raised livestock, a part time farmer and an avid gardener. He kept his salt shaker in the chicken coop so he could test out his tomatoes and cukes. He loved being around his family, teasing his dog Bella, biscuits and gravy, and country music. Was a huge fan of Johnny Cash, Nascar, the Chicago Bulls and RFD-TV. He read every book he could on the Civil War. Every house he lived in had a tire swing for kids to enjoy,Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is no longer suffering and is with Mom and all his family watching HeeHaw.Please join us for a Celebration of Life Luncheon on March 16th, 12p-4p at:Fox Valley Older Adults Center 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, Il 60548 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries