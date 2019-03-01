Kenneth D. Palmatier passed away at Michaelsen Health Center in Batavia, IL on February 26, 2019. Ken was born in Aurora, Illinois on October 20, 1932. Ken resided in Geneva with his late wife Constance Rieger Palmatier.He graduated from East Aurora High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was employed in management at Nicor Gas for more than 40 years.Ken is survived by his grandchildren, Steven Andrews, David Andrews, Rowena Kehr; his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Jackie Rieger; great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance; his parents, James and Louise Palmatier, and a brother, James Palmatier.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at The DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Rev Gary McCann will officiate with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park.Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Ken's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary