|
|
Kenneth David "K.D." West was called home by God, on January 15th, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was employed by Burlington Northern as an engineer for over thirty-one years and was a bus driver for West Aurora School District.
He is survived by his loving wife, Earnestine West; daughter, Staci Keyes; step-children, Renee (John) Grimes, Rickie (Gena) Walls and Reggie Walls; daughter-in-law, Kathryn West-Keyes; mother-in-law, Ora Walls; brothers, Albert (Henrietta) West, Donald (Valerie) West, LaVerne (Sharon) West and Lyman West; brothers-in-law, Edgar Walls, Donald (Evelyn) Walls, Myron Walls, Roosevelt (Cheryl) Walls; sister-in-law, Bobbie Cannon; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, family friend, Gwaina Barnes and a host of family and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Bert West and Maybelle Gatewood; brother, Warren Cannon; sons, Michael and Brian West and former wife, Bonita Keyes, mother of Michael, Brian and Staci.
Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. – 12 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place Aurora, IL, 60506 immediately followed by service at 12 P.M. Interment at River Hills Memorial Park.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020