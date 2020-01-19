Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth David "K.D" West


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth David "K.D." West was called home by God, on January 15th, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was employed by Burlington Northern as an engineer for over thirty-one years and was a bus driver for West Aurora School District.

He is survived by his loving wife, Earnestine West; daughter, Staci Keyes; step-children, Renee (John) Grimes, Rickie (Gena) Walls and Reggie Walls; daughter-in-law, Kathryn West-Keyes; mother-in-law, Ora Walls; brothers, Albert (Henrietta) West, Donald (Valerie) West, LaVerne (Sharon) West and Lyman West; brothers-in-law, Edgar Walls, Donald (Evelyn) Walls, Myron Walls, Roosevelt (Cheryl) Walls; sister-in-law, Bobbie Cannon; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, family friend, Gwaina Barnes and a host of family and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Bert West and Maybelle Gatewood; brother, Warren Cannon; sons, Michael and Brian West and former wife, Bonita Keyes, mother of Michael, Brian and Staci.

Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. – 12 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place Aurora, IL, 60506 immediately followed by service at 12 P.M. Interment at River Hills Memorial Park.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -