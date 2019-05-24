Home

Kenneth Allen formally of Aurora, IL passed away on March 6, 2019 in The Villages Fl. Kenneth was born in West Frankfort, IL to Ernest and Alice Allen on December 24, 1933. He is survived by his loving wife Marcia of 61 years; sons, Kevin(Laura) Allen, Kent Allen; grandchildren Lindsay, Bryce, and Carolyn Allen; sisters, Nadine Bozic and Edith Benson. He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. He was a navy veteran, and retired from Caterpillar with 20 years of service. He loved the game of golf and the Cubs. A celebration of life will be held in Illinois in July.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 24, 2019
