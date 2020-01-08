|
Kenneth E. Palmquist, 90, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born June 16, 1929 in Aurora to the late Arthur Palmquist and Mary Lyon.
Ken was a 1947 graduate of West Aurora High School. He then attended the Ruth Van Sickle Ford Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. Ken was employed by Farmers Insurance for 34 years and also worked for 20 years at Youngren's Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church and served as the Senior Warden, Sunday School teacher and as an usher. Ken was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, whom he married on July 16, 1949, Dolores Palmquist; five children, Melody (Thomas) Piazza, Kevin (Angela) Palmquist, Jeffrey (Christine) Palmquist, April (Ellison) Hernann and Craig (Kathy) Palmquist. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Lori Ann; a brother, Buddy Palmquist and two sisters, Marge Luke and Joann Darland.
A memorial service will take place at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 218 E. Benton St., Aurora. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl, Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
