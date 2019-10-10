Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Kenneth K. Kittoe Sr.


1928 - 2019
Kenneth K. Kittoe Sr. Obituary
Kenneth K. Kittoe Sr., 91, passed away Monday October 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 13, 1928, in Aurora, son of Harry and Frieda (Hauser) Kittoe. Ken was employed as a mechanic for AT&T for over 30 years. Ken was a longtime member of the Tiger Club, member of the Third Ward Club, a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Aurora, a Cubs and Bears fan, active in both the Cubs Scout and Boy Scout programs. Member of the VFW but most importantly, Ken proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the battleship USS Missouri stationed in Korea. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie, 1 son, Ken Jr. (Dawn), 3 daughters, Kim (Peter) Essling, Karla (Les) Sutton and Kelly (Billy) Dolan. 7 grandchildren, Kurin (Tim, Fiance'), Keith (Sheila), Jerad (Brittany), Sophia and Liam Dolan, Cody and Mackenzie Essling and loving grand dog, Charlie. 2 great grandchildren, Dorian (Aria-Fiance'), Eli, one granddaughter on the way and 1 brother Don (the late Gloria). Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Edwin, 1 sister, Charlotte Little, and 1 son David. Family will be receiving guests Thursday October 10, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dieterle Memorial with burial following at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 10, 2019
