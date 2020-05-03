Kenneth Lee Klomhaus, better known to all his friends as Ken, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Ken was born in Aurora, Illinois to Anna Elizabeth Hankes and Herbert Gust Klomhaus on December 30, 1936. Ken was raised in Sugar Grove, Illinois and graduated from Kaneville High School in 1954 and from Aurora University in 1958 with his BA in Business and majoring in Accounting. He is survived by his wife, Darr Lynn (married for 60 years), three children, Jaime (married to Tricia), Craig (married to Christina), and Trent (married to Jennifer), and 8 grandchildren, Alexandra, Derek, Storm, Brock, Rachel, Dylan, Kaylin and Kenzy. Ken was proceeded in death by his parents, brother George and sister-in-law Darlene.
Ken was a member of the Naval Reserve, having enlisted in 1955 and served for 8 years. After graduating from Aurora University in 1958, he went to work for Barber Green in Aurora, Illinois. He began his professional career as an entry level accountant and over his 32 years was promoted several times eventually becoming the Manager of the Accounting Department before leaving in 1990.
He was active in various community organizations including being the Sugar Grove Township Treasurer for 20 years, initiating and coaching the Sugar Grove Little League program for 17 years and as a volunteer fire fighter for the Sugar Grove Fire Department for 25 years while also serving as the Fire Commissioner.
Ken enjoyed various hobbies over the years including baseball, softball, racquet ball, pickleball, snowmobiling, croquet, Honda riding, RV'ing for 15 years from coast to coast, working on his cactus garden and caring for the many dogs he owned over the course of his life.
Ken and Darr Lynn sold their home of 42 years in Sugar Grove and relocated to Sun City West in 2000. Ken will be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him as an extremely patriotic man with an admirable work ethic, a great smile, witty personality, devoted father and a very loving and caring individual. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of life will hopefully be planned later this summer in or around Sugar Grove or Elburn when the virus concerns diminish. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or mail a check to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Ken.
Published in Beacon News on May 3, 2020.