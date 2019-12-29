|
|
Kenneth R. Shaw, 79, of New Auburn, WI, passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 21, 2019.
Ken was born in Providence, RI, to J. Howard and Ella (Von Helmot) Shaw on October 26, 1940. He married Vicki Rocholl on July 2, 1960, in Aurora, IL. He worked at Caterpillar for 30 years and had been retired for 30 years this year. Ken was an avid bowler, beer can collector, owner/operator of FretWorks, and K & B Builders.
Ken and Vicki retired to Wisconsin in 1992 after living in Montgomery, IL for 34 years.
Ken is survived by his wife, Vicki; five daughters, Michelle Semetis, Waterman, IL, Deborah Smith, Cumberland, WI, Chris McClimans, Riverton, WY, Betsy Kammerer, Princeton, IL, Jeni Nesseth, Hartsville, SC; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and sister, Bev Johnson of MA.
He is preceded in death, but reunited in heaven with his parents; and brother, David.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June of 2020, at Harris Forest Preserve in Yorkville, IL.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Online condolences and updated service information at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019