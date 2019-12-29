Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Bloomer
1806 17th Avenue
Bloomer, WI 54724
(715) 568-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Shaw


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Shaw Obituary
Kenneth R. Shaw, 79, of New Auburn, WI, passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 21, 2019.

Ken was born in Providence, RI, to J. Howard and Ella (Von Helmot) Shaw on October 26, 1940. He married Vicki Rocholl on July 2, 1960, in Aurora, IL. He worked at Caterpillar for 30 years and had been retired for 30 years this year. Ken was an avid bowler, beer can collector, owner/operator of FretWorks, and K & B Builders.

Ken and Vicki retired to Wisconsin in 1992 after living in Montgomery, IL for 34 years.

Ken is survived by his wife, Vicki; five daughters, Michelle Semetis, Waterman, IL, Deborah Smith, Cumberland, WI, Chris McClimans, Riverton, WY, Betsy Kammerer, Princeton, IL, Jeni Nesseth, Hartsville, SC; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and sister, Bev Johnson of MA.

He is preceded in death, but reunited in heaven with his parents; and brother, David.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June of 2020, at Harris Forest Preserve in Yorkville, IL.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Online condolences and updated service information at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -