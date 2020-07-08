1/
Kerrigan Michael Rutherford
2014 - 2020
Kerrigan Michael Rutherford, age 6, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 17, 2014 in Aurora, IL.

Kerrigan was a kindergartner at Boulder Hill Elementary in Montgomery, IL. She was a very active princess, who loved Barbies, playing outside, slime and tigers. She enjoyed bubble baths, swimming, mermaids and unicorns. Kerrigan also liked to watch YouTube videos and was a huge fan of JoJo Siwa. She was a member of The Warehouse Church in Aurora, IL.

She is survived by her mother and step-father Courtny A. and James A. Davidson, sister Jasmine Mae Davidson, grandparents Suzanne Rutherford, Vickie & Keith Murry, aunts Trisha (Frank) Redmond, Marisol (William) Ratliff, uncles Emiliano Luciano, Santos Luciano, Christian Rutherford and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers David Rutherford and Santos Luciano, Jr. and great-grandmother Catherine Orr.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Warehouse Church, 308 East Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL, 60505. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Warehouse Church
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
