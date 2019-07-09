Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Krueger


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry W. Krueger, 73, of Aurora, passed away at his home on Tuesday June 25, 2019. He was born in Chicago on June 3, 1946, son of Harry and Evelyn (Fenner) Krueger. Kerry proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years in Vietnam. After his duty in Vietnam, he received his Associates degree in art from The College of DuPage and was employed at Lucent Technologies as an Engineer and Marketing Manager for over 30 years. His passions included golf, motorcycles, cars, especially his beloved 1978 Corvette, but most of all he cherished time spent with family and friends. Kerry is survived by his daughter Kimberly (Barry Wilson), 1 sister, Kim (Pat) Minehan, 3 grandchildren, Ashton, Kalan, Bently and his girlfriend Susan Sowka. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Colleen Barry for her love and compassion and care shown to Kerry. Family will be receiving guests Friday July 12, 2019 from 1pm until time of service at 2pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now