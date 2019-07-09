Kerry W. Krueger, 73, of Aurora, passed away at his home on Tuesday June 25, 2019. He was born in Chicago on June 3, 1946, son of Harry and Evelyn (Fenner) Krueger. Kerry proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years in Vietnam. After his duty in Vietnam, he received his Associates degree in art from The College of DuPage and was employed at Lucent Technologies as an Engineer and Marketing Manager for over 30 years. His passions included golf, motorcycles, cars, especially his beloved 1978 Corvette, but most of all he cherished time spent with family and friends. Kerry is survived by his daughter Kimberly (Barry Wilson), 1 sister, Kim (Pat) Minehan, 3 grandchildren, Ashton, Kalan, Bently and his girlfriend Susan Sowka. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Colleen Barry for her love and compassion and care shown to Kerry. Family will be receiving guests Friday July 12, 2019 from 1pm until time of service at 2pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 9, 2019