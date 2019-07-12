Kevin "Cowboy" Rife, 71, of Plano, IL passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 as a result of an accident. He was born February 22, 1948 in Freeport, IL, the son of Kenneth W. and Iola F. (Whitmer) Rife. He married Barbara L. Shoemaker on January 2, 1994 in Houston, TX. Kevin was a proud member of the US Army, Sandwich VFW, and the American Legion Riders. He worked as a truck driver for 40 years, hauling a variety of products. Kevin enjoyed tending bar at the Sandwich VFW and riding his motorcycle, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara of IL; his mother, Iola of TX; two sons, Kenneth Rife and Kristopher Rife both of TX; two step sons, Craig Fox and Charles Fox both of IL; six grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Anatra of TX; three nephews and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Ben.



Memorial Service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sandwich VFW. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545



630-552-3022 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 12, 2019