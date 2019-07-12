Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Rife
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin E. Rife


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin "Cowboy" Rife, 71, of Plano, IL passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 as a result of an accident. He was born February 22, 1948 in Freeport, IL, the son of Kenneth W. and Iola F. (Whitmer) Rife. He married Barbara L. Shoemaker on January 2, 1994 in Houston, TX. Kevin was a proud member of the US Army, Sandwich VFW, and the American Legion Riders. He worked as a truck driver for 40 years, hauling a variety of products. Kevin enjoyed tending bar at the Sandwich VFW and riding his motorcycle, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of IL; his mother, Iola of TX; two sons, Kenneth Rife and Kristopher Rife both of TX; two step sons, Craig Fox and Charles Fox both of IL; six grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Anatra of TX; three nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Ben.

Memorial Service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sandwich VFW. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545

630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now