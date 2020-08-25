1/1
Kevin J. Frieders
Kevin J. Frieders, 63, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. He was born August 12, 1957 in Aurora, IL.

Kevin enjoyed gardening and he loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife Kim Frieders; his daughter Lauren Frieders ; his son Grant Frieders all of Aurora, IL; two brothers Gary (Jane) Frieders of Houston, TX and James (Sherry) Frieders of Aurora, IL; two sisters Sharon Lechnick of Oswego, IL and Ft. Myers, FL and Susan (Ronald) Erickson of Elburn, IL; his mother-in-law Marialyce Draves; his brother-in-law Kevin Draves of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude (Lawrence) and LeRoy Frieders; his sister Sheila (William) Petersen; and his father-in-law James Draves.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family and the exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle in Naperville, IL at 10:30am. Fr. Philip Danaher will officiate with entombment at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL.

Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Kevin's family.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Kim, Lauren and Grant,
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.

Jeff and Jenny Kallay
