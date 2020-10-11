1/1
Kim M. Hirner
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Kim M. Hirner, age 68, of Plano, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born on May 30, 1952 in Peoria, IL the son of Leonard and Charlene (Rodecker) Hirner.

Mr. Hirner was united in marriage on April 30, 1977 to the former Diana DeLeon and they spent the next 43 years happily together. Kim was a graduate of East Aurora High School in Aurora, IL. He was employed, as an Electrician, for 40 years by Caterpillar, Inc. in Aurora, IL until his retirement. Kim enjoyed camping, fishing, photography and traveling to Pensacola, FL. He and his wife, Diana also enjoyed many motorcycle trips together. Kim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Hirner of Plano, IL; his children, Erica (Seth) Johnson of Newark, IL and Aaron (fiancee Stephanie Downing) Hirner of Somonauk, IL; his grandchildren, Adam Johnson of Marseilles, IL and Katy (John) Cameron of Maryland; his five great-grandchildren; his brother, Jim (Carol) Hirner of Aurora, IL; and his sisters, Cathie (Rick) Morehouse of Yorkville, IL and JoAnn (Michael) Curry of Montgomery, IL; and his sister-in-law, Sue Hirner of Somonauk, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Charlene Hirner; and his brother, Mark Hirner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
OCT
15
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
