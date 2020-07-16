Kim Marie Murtaugh, 63, of Aurora, passed away, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born June 29, 1957 in Aurora. She is survived by her father, Edward Murtaugh. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Murtaugh and brother, William Murtaugh. A memorial mass will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 750 Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506 on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12 PM. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
