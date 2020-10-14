Kimberlee Landorf, 60, of Montgomery, IL and formerly of Aurora, IL passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020.



She was born on March 7, 1960 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Ralph and Patricia (Holm) Landorf. In 1978 she graduated from East Aurora High School and was always proud to be a Tomcat. She recently retired in 2020 after many years of service throughout the Aurora area. She was a loyal Cubs fan and enjoyed watching Nascar. Kim never had children of her own but the love and admiration she had for her nieces, Mishelle, and Rachel and nephew Matthew was enough to fill that void. She loved watching the Wizard of Oz over and over with her nieces and they shared a bond like no other. Kim was lovingly referred to as Mabel by her cousin and best friend Debb Willman and she will forever be known as "Sissy" by her brother Steve "Brother E".



She is survived by her mother Patricia Landorf; brother and sister-in-law, Steven (Kelly) Landorf, sister, Kathleene (Keith Britton) Jones, and brother, Scott Landorf; nieces Mishelle (Jason Coppens) Landorf and Rachel (Drew) Adams; nephew, Matthew Landorf and Godparents, Allan and Ruth Willman. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her father Ralph.



Family will be receiving guests on Thursday; October 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. A private funeral will be held and will be live streamed at 1:00 PM on Thursday. Please visit www.dieterlememorialhome to view and sign guestbook.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store